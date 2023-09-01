TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Technology Education Manager for Goodwill Industries of East Texas Kaley Perez stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about limited time opportunities with GoodTech Academy.

GoodTech Academy offers ways to teach the community computer skills and advanced IT training. This year, Goodwill is continuing to offer their IT Registered Apprenticeship program, which allows students to learn a skilled job through paid on-the-job training combined with related classroom instruction.

“It’s a great opportunity for those who are looking to get into the IT field and are looking to get started on their career,” Perez said. “Alongside that, we are offering a paid incentive for in-classroom training, where you will get paid for your time spent in the classroom.”

That money comes from grants from Texas Mutual. There are also more courses available through Google Coursera.

For more information on courses and getting involved, watch the video above and visit their website. You can also call 903-787-0500 or email goodtechacademy@goodwilletx.com.