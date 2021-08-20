Goodwill helps East Texans find work

Terrance Freeman, with Goodwill Industries of East Texas, came by KETK’s East Texas Live to discuss the Goodwill GoodTemps Program.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas is a workforce development organization. Goodwill strives to develop individual for the workforce. The organizations has many programs, but the GoodTemps program specifically has helped place individuals with employment agencies need good help.

GoodTemps come from many different backgrounds, some are re-entering the workforce and others looking to improve their career prospects or looking for a career change.

The program can offer many positions including various office positions, working with the public and many more.

GoodTemps provides direction as well as placement and works with each person to highlight their skillsets to work toward expanded options for employment.

People in the program can become full-time employees.

For more information, watch the video above and visit GoodwillEastTexas.com or call 903-581-5422.