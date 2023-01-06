TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nickalous McGrew with Goodwill Industries of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share about their re-entry program for people who have a criminal background.

McGrew shared that the program helps people with a criminal background learn job skills, job readiness skills, promote public safety through positive offender change and how to answer questions about their background check in an interview to help get them back to work.

The program typically last around three weeks with the first two going over the job readiness skills and help the client build confidence about going into job interviews. And the third week they help the client set up job interviews that will help integrate them back into the community.

