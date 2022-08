TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, director of mission services for Goodwill Industries of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their partnership with Chick-fil-A in Lindale. They are looking for youths and young adults interested in applying for a position with Chick-fil-A in Lindale while receiving paid hands-on training at Goodwill for three weeks and training at Chick-fil-A for the last three weeks.

