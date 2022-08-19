TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program.

The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.

Individuals can get benefit from soft skills training, learn how to communicate with others, conflict resolution, anger management, work on developing their resume, work on job search, go through mock interviews and work on finding employment. When you have completed the program, you will be presented with a professional outfit for interviews. You will also earn a certificate of completion.



The program is a 3-week program: 2 weeks of learning and working on needed documents for interviews. The last week is dedicated to job search, filling out applications, and making sure you are interview ready.

For more information contact Goodwill at 903-581-5422 and ask to speak with Nickalous McGrew, Re-entry Manager.