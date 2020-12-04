Goodwill Industries of East Texas: GoodTech Academy

GoodTech Academy is a program offered by Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc.. It provides an opportunity to “Feed Your Mind, and Feed Your Future,”. Good Tech Academy provides training in the IT field for the community to meet the high demand needs in the technology field. GoodTech works with businesses in the East Texas community to find workforce solutions for IT Interns, help desk, computer repair, IT and network support.

For more information please go to: https://www.goodwilleasttexas.com/