Goodwill Industries of East Texas helps community with free tax preparation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This tax season, Goodwill Industries of East Texas will help the community with free tax preparation.

Goodwill received a grant to participate in a pilot test to promote employee access to Earned Income Tax Credit or EITC.

The EITC is a refundable tax credit for low-to moderate-income working individuals and couples and particularly those with children.

The grant will allow Goodwill to partner with the IRS to assist qualified families with free tax preparation through volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Those who want to apply for assistance can make an appointment by visiting Goodwilltx.com. On the website click on Services and Programs, then Free Tax Preparation. Then follow the directions by clicking on the Schedule Appointment link. In Tyler, appointments are located at 409 W. Locust Street.

John Moore a representative of Goodwill of East Texas said that anyone is encouraged to sign up, but that the company will target communities where participation levels haven’t been as high as it could be including:

Hispanic workers

Workers who live in rural areas

Workers who have disabilities or family members with disabilities

Workers who do not have qualifying children

Workers who have limited proficiency in English

Workers who did not complete high school

Workers who have limited work histories and low earnings

Moore also suggested that those interested review the guidelines and the list of required documents they will need so that the appointment goes as smoothly as possible.