Goodwill Industries of East Texas holds Women’s apprenticeship program for IT careers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amberley Whitman, Goodtech Academy A+ Instructor with Goodwill Industries of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to discuss their women’s apprenticeship program.

Through the Goodtech Academy, Goodwill provides training and resources for women in nontraditional occupations like Information Technology (IT).

The requirements are minimal for the program. It is open to all women 18 years of age and older who will be dedicated to the program. To enroll or for more information visit their website here, goodtechacademy@goodwilletx.com or call 903-787-0500.

Goodwill is hosting a National apprenticeship virtual event on Nov. 15 12-1:30 p.m. To register for the free event, go to Eventbrite and search: Goodwill women’s apprenticeship in IT careers.

