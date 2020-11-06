Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc.: National Apprenticeship Week Virtual Showcase

National Apprenticeship Week Virtual Showcase with GoodTech Academy is on November 11th at 1:30.

GoodTech Academy is a program offered by Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. provides an opportunity to “Feed Your Mind, and Feed Your Future,” through our Good Tech Academy program. Good Tech Academy provides a captivating and professional introduction and training for the IT field for the underserved population in our community to meet the high demand needs in the technology field. We provide an engaging certification courses coupled with job readiness and placement.

The sixth annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is taking place November 8-14, 2020, and Goodwill Industries of East Texas is hosting a showcase of GoodTech Academy’s Pre-Apprenticeship program for women.

GoodTech Academy instructors, students, and guest speakers present about the impact of apprenticeship programs on building the workforce and the economy of the future, best practices, and tips for businesses, success stories and program updates, future apprentices, and more.

For more information please go to : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/126461408477