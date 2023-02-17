TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kaley Perez with Goodwill Industries of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share upcoming opportunities with their Goodtech Academy.

Perez shared that their Registered Apprenticeship Program is good for those wanting to be an apprentice with the department of labor in the IT field. This entails about four to six months of in-classroom instruction where one can earn their IT Fundamental Certification and A+ certification as well. Once the course is completed, Goodwill Industries of East Texas will help put students into a job that fits their certifications.

