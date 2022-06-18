TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kimberly Lewis, CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about what’s good at Goodwill.

Goodwill has begun the expansion of their commercial services building on John Carney Drive, which will allow them to accept more contracts and employ more people.

They also offer a lot of trainings for members of the community. You can learn more about them here.

You can visit their website for more information on career training, business services, donations and more.