Goodwill Industries of East Texas talks basic computer skills training provided at GoodTech Academy

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kari Lindley with Goodwill came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about the new year at GoodTech Academy.

For more information, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51