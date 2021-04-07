Goodwill Industries shares about their re-entry program for men & women

The Goodwill Adult Re-Entry Program works to assist formerly incarcerated adults with the challenges they face, to help them transition back into the community. This can include customized educational assistance and vocational help – all based on the individual’s needs.

The Second Chance for Her program combines job readiness skills, counseling, soft skills training, and job placement assistance to women returning to Smith County from prison incarceration; helping them reintegrate into the community

