TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brenda Hampton, mission services manager for Goodwill of East Texas, visited East Texas live on Friday to discuss their Youth Works Academy.

The Youth Works Academy is a program that allows youths and young adults to receive work training that can help then gain employment.

“We put people to work! Goodwill Industries of East Texas staff has highly qualified staff to provide skills training and vocational opportunities to persons with barriers to employment,” the nonprofit said.

For more information visit Goodwill of East Texas online.