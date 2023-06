TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brenda Hampton, mission services manager for Goodwill Industries of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss their Goodwill Youth Works Academy.

The Academy program is a six week paid job-training program and this summer they’re offering positions at Chick-fil-A stores in Tyler. Participants will spend three weeks at the academy and then three weeks at Chick-fil-A before being offered a job.

For more information visit, Goodwill of East Texas online.