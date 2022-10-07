TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Goodwill Industries of East Texas Technology Education Manager Kaley Perez stopped by East Texas Live to talk about upcoming program opportunities with GoodTech Academy.

GoodTech Academy allows the company to give back by teaching computer skills and advanced IT training to those looking to get into the IT field or get a better understanding of technology in East Texas.

To learn more about GoodTech Academy, watch the video above or visit the Goodwill Industries of East Texas website.