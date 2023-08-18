TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Goodwill is currently offering a youth program called YouthWorks Academy for people from 16 to 24 years old.

“We can help you with job search, resume writing… trying to pick a particular career… if you just don’t know what direction you want to go in,” said Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services.

From YouthWorks Academy, to GoodTech Academy computer training, there are several programs that Goodwill offers to help young people in the community. There is also a re-entry program for anyone who has been incarcerated, as well as the GoodAssist resource center.

“The great opportunity about getting the training when you’re coming into our youth program is that we are paying you to come to the training, so you will actually get paid a check as long as you’re there for that six weeks training,” said Layne.

If you would like to see if you qualify for these programs, or if you would like to work in the program, you can visit the Goodwill East Texas Website or call 903-593-8428 and ask for Shunda. For general information, you can visit the Goodwill Industries of East Texas at their main location on 1817 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler or call 903-581-5422.