Goodwill partnering with Hampton Inn & Suites for a hiring event on June 10

Goodwill is partnering with a number of businesses to sponsor hiring events. The latest is with a local hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites, on South Broadway Avenue.

The event will be held on June 10 from noon until 6 p.m.

Hampton Inn has a number of great positions available, including:

front desk jobs

working in the lobby area

housekeeping

laundry

food preparation

Here are the requirements. You must be 18 years of age, and be interested in working hard to serve the guests. Bring your ID and be prepared to take a few minutes for an interview and paperwork.

Any more questions? You can find more information here.