Goodwill shares about their tax preparation services

 Goodwill still has openings for those needing assistance preparing their taxes. Since the deadline to file taxes was extended this year, there are openings for the month of April and early June.

Goodwill received a grant to promote employee access to the Earned Income Tax Credit or EITC.

The EITC is a refundable tax credit for low- to moderate-income working individuals and couples, particularly those with children.

The amount of EITC benefit depends on a recipient’s income and number of children.

The grant allows Goodwill to partner with the IRS to assist qualified families with free tax preparation through our volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

