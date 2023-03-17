TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne with Goodwill Industries of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share information about their GoodAssist Program.

Layne said they like to call the GoodAssist Program a “one stop shop” as they help with resume writing, job searching, food stamps and social security concerns or questions. The program also comes with navigators to help guide individuals through the job search or any other concerns they have.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.