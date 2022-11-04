TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amberley Whitman, data manager for Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to share information about Goodwill’s GoodBiz Leadership Program.

GoodBiz is a 6-month entrepreneurial business leadership program to accelerate job training and digital skills for new and budding entrepreneurs in the Black and African American Communities.

The program was made possible by a 3-year, $300,000 grant from Microsoft to help participants sharpen or acquire business skills, advance individual leadership capacity, increase their ability to manage and grow businesses more effectively, and develop core business competencies and leadership practices.

For more information about Goodwill and its GoodBiz Leadership Program, visit their website here. Or you can also call or email them at:

903-581-5422 and ask for Amberley Whitman or Chevella Layne

amberley.whitman@goodwilletx.com or chevella.layne@goodwilletx.com



