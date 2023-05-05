TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Community Engagement and Development Director of Goodwill Industries of East Texas LaKeidra Lincoln stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about what’s good with Goodwill.

Goodwill will host a business-formal, plated and ticketed fundraiser on June 2. All funds go to Goodwill’s 6-month entrepreneurial business leadership program, GoodBiz. The fundraiser will have a fashion show with models wearing business attire found in Goodwill stores, with special appearances from business owner and social media influencer Nita Danielle and Goodwill Industries International President and CEO, Steve Preston.

To learn more, visit their website or call Goodwill’s Mission Services at 903-581-5422. To purchase a ticket, be a sponsor or purchase a table, call 903-593-8438.