TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kaley Perez, Technology Education Manager for Goodwill Industries of East Texas visited East Texas Live on Friday to discuss GoodTech Academy and their IT Registered Apprenticeship program.

“After your application is completed, you will go through about 4-6 months of unpaid training with GoodTech Academy to receive the CompTIA IT Fundamentals Certification and the CompTIA A+ Certification. This is about 364 hours of in class instruction. Upon completion, Goodwill will place you into a job where you will receive about 2000 hours of on the job learning needed to complete the apprenticeship. This is an estimated 12 month process to complete your apprenticeship.” Goodwill

Not only will GoodTech Academy train you, they will place you in an IT job with the Department of Labor as well.

Applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be able to work in the United States. The fee to apply to the program is $20.

For more information call 903-787-0500 or 903-593-8438. You could also email goodtechacademy@goodwilletx.com or click here.