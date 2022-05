TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Adam Slayter, instructor at Goodtech Academy, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about his school’s opportunities for East Texans to learn about computers and IT.

Goodtech Academy offers a variety of courses that can teach anything from basic computer skills to advanced IT, which has the potential to open up lucrative opportunities to students.

To learn more, visit their website or call 903-787-0500