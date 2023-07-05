NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The process of moving homes is stressful for anyone, but especially for children.

Greater Tyler Association of Realtors Chair Elect Shannon Franzen stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the process and how you can make it easier on your children.

“It’s very stressful, it’s one of the top three most stressful things you can do period, and then you include your children in it and they get stressed as well,” Franzen said.

She said explaining the move to your kids while focusing on the positives and helping them cope with changing friends and schools, and more can really make the process easier on kids. A local realtor might be able to help you and your family get adjusted to a new area.

For all of her tips, watch the video above. To learn more about GTAR, visit their website.