TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Greater Tyler Association of Relators visited East Texas Live to warn the public about wire fraud scams that take place when people are in the process of buying a home.

The fraud normally takes place online through email from scammers who look like they are contacting you from your title company. Shannon Franzen, Chair Elect of the Greater Tyler Association of Relators, said that the big red flag to look out for is any email named “updated wiring instructions” that instruct the home buyer to wire money to fraudulent accounts.

If you find yourself in this situation, Franzen recommends that you should call your closer at the title company or contact your relator directly. Also, Franzen said to make sure you aren’t calling the phone number that is sent in the email because that could be fraudulent as well.

The next steps would be to involve law enforcement, according to Franzen. If the scam is caught early enough, there is a chance that the victim of the fraud will be able to get some of their money back, but probably not all of it.

For more information about keeping yourself safe from wire fraud, visit the Greater Tyler Association of Relators website here.