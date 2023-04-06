TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is one of several Smith County non-profits participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County’s mission is put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope for low-income families.

If you would like to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, click here to find their specific donation page.