TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Warren and Mikayla Hubbard with Hand & Stone Spa joined East Texas Live to share information about their Valentine’s specials. They shared that if one purchases any massage or facial gift card in the month of February they will receive a free $20 enhancement gift card to go with it. This is perfect for couples trying to get a massage together.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.