Hand Up Network helps East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sam Smith, CEO of Hand Up Network, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about how they help East Texans.

Hand Up Network is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people who are going through a tough situation in life and those looking for a support system. In 2020, they helped over 57,000 people and expect that this year even more were helped.

At Hand Up Network, they sit down with each person and are a long term solution to a lot of problems for people.

There are hundreds of volunteers of all ages, and Smith says that whatever people have a passion for, they will find a job for them.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website here.

KFXK Fox 51