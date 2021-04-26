Hand Up Network shares how your East Texas Giving Day donation can make a difference

The Mission of the Hand Up Network is to help those experiencing a tough season in life have hope for their future through supportive programs focused on practical, physical, and spiritual well-being.

They provide a “hand up” and avoids the traditional response of a “hand out”, and focus their efforts on developing programs to encourage, equip and empower those who want, and are willing, to change their circumstances.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: