TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theatre is showing “Hands on a Hardbody” this week.

The play, about a group of Texans participating in a Hands on a Hardbody contest by placing their hands on a truck, has never been played in East Texas before despite being based on a competition in Longview.

The show runs from Thursday to Sunday, and you can buy tickets online or at the Tyler Civic Theatre box office. To learn more, visit the Tyler Civic Theatre website and watch the video above.