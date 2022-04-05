TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Melanie Wright, Executive Director of Hannah House Ministries, stopped by East Texas Live to discuss East Texas Giving Day and what her organization does.

Hannah House is a non-profit based out of Gilmer that provides services and assistance to women experiencing unplanned pregnancies with the goal of equipping each woman with the skills and resources necessary to make the best decision for herself and her child.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits and this year’s date is April 26. If you would like to donate to Hannah House, click here.