ANDESRSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is quickly approaching and more than 250 local organizations need your help this year, including Haven Ministries.

Their mission is to provide a space for people to have silence, prayer, solitude, resoration and renewal. They offer both indoor and outdoor camping facilities.

If you’re interested in learning more about them or donating to them, you can find their East Texas Giving Day page here.