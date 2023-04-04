LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Giving Day 2023 is quickly approaching and Heart & Hands of East Texas is one of the Smith County non-profit organizations participating for the first time.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

Heart & Hands of East Texas’ mission is to equip men and women with job skills and life skills in a Christ-centered environment. They provide Bible study, computer skills training, boundaries classes and job training for both men and women.

If you would like to donate to Heart & Hands of East Texas, click here to find their specific donation page.