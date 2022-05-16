Editor’s Note: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Todd Nickel, cataract and lasik surgeon at Heaton Eye Associates, was part of East Texas Live on Monday to discuss the importance of taking care of your eyes, as well as the treatment options his office provides.

Nickel listed out the different options for treating cataracts, including a revolutionary new “light adjustable lens,” which is an implant in the affected eye that is paired over several weeks with a “light delivery device” that last between 60 and 90 seconds. Nickels says this helps to customize the vision to make it fit any type of distance in a way that best benefits the patient’s lifestyle.

