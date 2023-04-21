TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Historic Tyler is one of the more than 100 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to promote the preservation and protection of Tyler’s historic structures and sites through advocacy, education, involvement, and public and private investment.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.