TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Mentoring Alliance is one of the more than 350 non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.