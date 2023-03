TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Troy Martin and Ami Hickmon with the Henderson County Performing Arts Center joined East Texas Live to talk about their upcoming production of “Guys and Dolls.”

“Guys and Dolls” is a broadway musical fable that is set in 1950 about gangsters and unexpected love in the streets of New York City. They will have showtimes from April 13 through April 22.

For more information on the musical and how to get tickets, watch the video above or visit their website.