ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Henderson County Performing Arts Center came to East Texas Live Friday to talk about their upcoming performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Ami Nicole Hickmon and Troy Martin stopped by to talk about their upcoming show, saying it is unlike any other and they’ve landed the perfect cast.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is about a group of actors in a drama society putting together a play when everything goes wrong from things breaking to actors going missing. For more information, visit the Henderson County Performing Arts Center website.