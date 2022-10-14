TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pastor Bruce Wike from Henderson METRO Church came by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss the Thanksgiving in a Box outreach program.

Henderson METRO has set a goal of giving away over 300 Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“We were looking for a fall event that served our community better than the previous events we had done in the past. The need for food assistance in our community is great, so this was the best course of action.” Pastor Bruce Wike

The outreach is Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Henderson METRO which is located on 1811 Highway 79 South Henderson.

For more information or to donate visit Henderson METRO online.