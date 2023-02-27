HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Lt. Brian Bathke and detective Pamela Randolph with the Henderson Police Department joined East Texas Live to share information about their Citizens Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy starts on March 2, at the Henderson County Police Department.

Individuals who decide to participate will learn about the drone program, the K9 program, how crime scenes work, the laws of arrest, juvenile law and will talk to the district attorney and see how they work.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.