NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Oyin Enoch, U.S. Wellness Marketing Director with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, virtually visited KETK’s East Texas Live on Wednesday to discuss Hill’s Global Pet Nutrition Center.

Quality nutrition starts with understanding what each pet needs, and a lot of that work happens at the Global Pet Nutrition Center. They have hundreds of scientists, veterinarians, nutrition scientists who make sure that everything in the bags you buy are uniquely designed to keep your pet as healthy as possible.

To learn more, visit their website.