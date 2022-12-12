TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amelia Heatherly with HIWAY 80 and the jolly man himself, Kris Kringle, joined East Texas Live to ask for the community’s help to get donations for the kids and families in need this holiday season.

HIWAY 80 does a toy drive every year to help those in need and they have around 900 kids as of now that they need to give gifts to. Usually, they are able to give each kid around five to six gifts, but right now they are on track to give each kid one.

For more information on how you can help, watch the video above or visit their website.

You can also call them at: 903-759-8101