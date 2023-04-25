LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is one of the 45 non-profit organizations from Gregg County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment where homeless and hurting men, women and children can experience life transformation through Christ.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.