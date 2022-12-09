TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kandice Johnson with the City of Tyler joined East Texas Live to promote the upcoming holiday events in the Rose City.
Johnson shared information about the events listed below:
- Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 at Glass Recreation Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Holiday in the Garden on Dec. 10 at Tyler Rose Gardens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Ball on Dec. 16 at Tyler Senior Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pictures with the Grinch on Dec. 20 at Tyler Rose Gardens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.