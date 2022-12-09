TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kandice Johnson with the City of Tyler joined East Texas Live to promote the upcoming holiday events in the Rose City.

Johnson shared information about the events listed below:

Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 at Glass Recreation Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

on Dec. 10 at Glass Recreation Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Holiday in the Garden on Dec. 10 at Tyler Rose Gardens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

on Dec. 10 at Tyler Rose Gardens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday Ball on Dec. 16 at Tyler Senior Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

on Dec. 16 at Tyler Senior Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pictures with the Grinch on Dec. 20 at Tyler Rose Gardens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.