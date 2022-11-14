TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Riaz, Director of Community Affairs for Bethesda Health Clinic visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss this year’s Christmas Extravaganza at Hangers of Hope.

Hangers of Hope runs two thrift stores in Tyler that are selling over 100,000 Christmas items this holiday season. The Christmas Extravaganza starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Items bought at Hangers of Hope support the Bethesda Health Clinic. Hangers of Hope also accepts item donations at both Tyler locations.

The over 100,000 Christmas items will be available for highly reduced prices and will include things like, decorations, nutcrackers, Christmas apparel and more.