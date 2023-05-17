TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mary Cantrell with the Smith County Master Gardener Association stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about the return of the Home Garden Tour after a four-year absence due to weather and the pandemic.

The Home Garden Tour will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, and tickets are available online for $20. It is an opportunity to see beautiful Smith County gardens in person, ask questions and to get ideas.

Gardens included in the 2023 Home Garden Tour are:

Anderson Garden, Tyler

Swindell Garden, Tyler

Long Garden, Tyler

Preddy Garden, Tyler

Buntz Garden, Bullard

C & C Sanctuary, Bullard

For more information, click here.