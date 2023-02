TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Honey Ham a forever home.

Honey Ham is a 13-week-old Brindle, White Plott and Terrier Mix that was found as a stray with her five siblings in Hawkins. Dobbs said that she is perfect for an active family that likes to be outdoors but also a family with kids as she is very calm and curious.

