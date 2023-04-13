CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The Hope Center in Canton is one of only seven organizations from Van Zandt County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

The non-profit organizations says since the June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, they have experienced a 51% increase in client visits.

Women attending the center receive free and confidential pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. They also offer pregnancy classes and parenting education and support for moms and dads with children up to age two.

If you’d like to donate to the Hope Center, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.