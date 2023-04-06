TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hospice of East Texas is one of several East Texas non-profits participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

Hospice of East Texas’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families dealing with life-limiting illnesses and to assist bereaved family members by providing comprehensive, coordinated care and support

